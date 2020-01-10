90 IIM-A Alumni Sign Petition Supporting CAA, Demand Immediate Nationwide NRC

While students of IIM-Ahmedabad (IIM-A) have staged protests against the amended Citizenship Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC), a group of 90+ IIM-A alumni from various batches from around the globe have signed a petition supporting the Act and advocated for a nationwide NRC at the earliest. In a bid to break the stereotype of calling IIM-A anti-CAA & NRC, the group has stated that 'NRC clubbed with CAA is not against any community' and that lies were being peddled instigating violence. Moreover, the group has stated that NRC- which has been ratified by the Supreme Court is necessary for the nation.

The petition has condemned the violence caused throughout the country including the excessive force used by police to subdue peaceful protestors. Moreover, pushing for a nationwide NRC, the group has stated that the step was a solution to the heavy influx of illegal immigrants from neighboring countries often unchecked across porous borders. Pointing out Bangladesh's cooperation to take back 'genuine citizens who have been identified as illegal immigrants by India', the petition states that NRC is not unique to India.

Anti-CAA protests

The protests against CAA which began in Assam has now spread throughout the country. Violent protests were witnessed in Uttar Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal, Gujarat, Karnataka, Bihar, Delhi, and Maharashtra. While thousands have been detained by the police throughout the country, at least 27 people have died till date in these protests. The Act amends the previous Citizenship Act 1955 to make refugees who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, eligible for citizenship.

Several universities - Jamia Millia, Aligarh, Madras University witnessed clashes between police and students which resulted in alleged lathi- charging, tear gas and rubber pellet action by police and vandalism by protestors. Section 144 has been imposed in select areas and internet too has been shut down in several places. In UP police have detained 5,500 people and arrested 1100 to date. Home Minister Amit Shah has denied any links between CAA and NRC and the BJP is currently undertaking a pro-CAA nationwide outreach.