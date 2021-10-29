90 New Covid Cases In J-K

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 90 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the infection count to 3,32,053 while no fatality due to the virus was reported from the union territory in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, seven were from the Jammu division and 83 from the Kashmir division, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded a maximum of 48 new cases, followed by 13 cases in Baramulla district.

There are 872 active cases in the union territory, while the number of recoveries stands at 3,26,749, the officials said.

The death toll from the pandemic remained unchanged at 4,432 as no fatality was reported in the past 24 hours.

The officials said the mucormycosis (black fungus) case count too remained unchanged at 49 as no fresh infection was reported in the UT.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)