Rajasthan: 90-year-old Man With Existing Chronic Diseases Beats COVID-19 In Jaipur

Amid the coronavirus gloom in the country, here is a piece of good news. A 90-year-old man from Jaipur, Bhavani Shankar Sharma, who was found positive for COVID-19 on April 14, walked out of the hospital on his own after being discharged. After his recovery, Bhavani Shankar Sharma walked out of the hospital on Tuesday amidst cheers and claps from doctors and hospital staff who reportedly gifted him bouquets and masks.

Sharma had heart & kidney conditions too

Speaking to media, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said, "Sharma was a resident of Dhuleshwar Garden, Jaipur, who was admitted in IDH (infectious Disease Hospital) on April 14 after COVID positive report. He is a known case of hypertension coronary artery disease and chronic kidney disease. On April 25, we got the first negative report and on April 27, we got his second report negative too. On Tuesday, we have discharged Bhawani Shankar Sharma for home quarantine."

Coronavirus crisis in Rajasthan

The virus has so far killed 52 people in the state, with Jaipur alone accounting for 27 deaths.

"One death each has been reported in Kota and Jodhpur. As many as 102 fresh cases have been reported in 10 districts of the state, including 26 in Jaipur," Singh said. A total of 2,364 coronavirus cases have been reported in the state so far. Singh said so far 770 patients have tested negative for the infection after treatment, and 584 among them have been discharged from hospitals.

Jaipur has reported the highest 859 cases, followed by Jodhpur at 400.

Follow the Rajasthan model: PM Modi

During a video conference held on April 27 between chief ministers and the Prime Minister, the 'Rajasthan Model' for controlling the spread of coronavirus right from the beginning received praise from Modi.

Earlier, Maharashtra government requested the Rajasthan government to allow safe passage to bring back about 1,800-2,000 students from the state. "More than 1,800 to 2,000 students/people from Maharashtra are stranded in Kota, Rajasthan. The Government of Maharashtra has requested to the Government of Rajasthan for their safe passage to the state," an official communication read.

"These students/people will be returning from Kota, Rajasthan to Maharashtra by bus/road via Madhya Pradesh/Gujarat states. The state government of Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat and their district authorities are requested to cooperate with the return journey of the students/people. As per instructions, they would be screened and home-quarantined for 14 days," it added.