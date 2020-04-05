90-yr-old Ex-Army Officer Donates 2 Months Pension To PM CARES; Showers Praises For PM

Setting an example in this hour of crisis when the nation is fighting a pandemic, a 90-year-old former Army personnel Janardhan Prasad Ranakoti from Uttarakhand has donated his 2 months' pension (Rs 45,000) to the PM CARES fund. Expressing joy on getting the opportunity to serve the country again, Janardhan Prasad said that he is so pleased with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts that he would love to make more contributions to the PM's fund.

"I have served India all my life. Even in this last phase of my life, I am glad to contribute to the nation's fund. I am overwhelmed to see all that our Prime Minister is doing for the country. I salute him. I would like to appeal to all the citizens to contribute to strengthening the nation's efforts in winning over COVID-19. A strong country makes strong citizens," Army personnel Janardhan said in an exclusive interview with Republic TV on Sunday.

