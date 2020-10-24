90-yr-old Extends Support To Republic Amid Witch-hunt, Voices Pour In From Across Nation

As the witch-hunt against Republic Media Network continues, citizens from across the nation come forward to shower resounding support to the Network, standing by Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and all its journalists that have been slapped with charges belonging to the British-era by the Mumbai Police.

One such powerful voice came from New Delhi. 90-year-old Sneh Verma extended her blessings to Republic Media Network and Arnab saying, "I am a great fan of you and I have been watching you for many many years. God bless you, you have always stood by the truth. I appreciate your guts and courage," she said.

Usha Bhattacharya, a viewer from Ludhiana in Punjab said, "People like Param Bir Singh have given their all to stop him and to break him but the citizens of the nation are not fools. I want to tell all the employees of Republic, the nation is with you."

"Truth can face hardships, but can never be defeated. Arnab Goswami ji is fighting a battle of truth. People like Uddhav Government who are harassing Arnab Goswami and the team to Republic, they should know that the entire nation is standing with him," said Ashutosh Kumar, a journalist.

Read: HUGE: 'Maharashtra Media Freedom In Shambles,' Says FM Sitharaman On Republic Witch-hunt

Read: Protests Erupt In Bengaluru Over Mumbai Police's Witch-hunt Against Republic TV

Witch-hunt against Republic Media Network

Republic employees have been questioned for over a combined 100 hours in this brazen attack on freedom of press. Arnab Goswami has been questioned for 20 hours, Niranjan Narayanaswamy for 17 hours, Senior Executive Editor Abhishek Kapoor for 7 hours, Republic Media Network CEO Vikas Khanchandanani for 7 hours, Assistant Vice President Ghanshyam Singh for 25 hours, CFO Sundaram for 32 hours and COO Harsh Bhandari for 8 hours.

Two shocking decisions dominated proceedings on Friday. First, Section 91 notice was filed against Republic TV, that sought details of the smallest transactions, like the cost of tissue, papers among others. This was followed by FIR against all employees of Republic Media Network, that sent shockwaves across the nation. These are just the latest in a concerted and single-minded witch-hunt against the network which has been utterly and comprehensively exposed fact-by-fact at every turn.

Accompanying Republic Media Network's Senior Associate Editor Shawan Sen and Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy to the NM Joshi Marg Police Station on Saturday, Arnab Goswami pointed out that Param Bir Singh, in his witch hunt to target Republic, invoked one of the rarest sections, Section 3(1) - a 1922 law belonging to the British Raj & last used during the Emergency era, to target the network's journalists.

Read: NBF Deeply Concerned Over Mumbai Police FIR On Republic TV's Editorial Staff

Read: Himanta Biswa Sarma Condemns Param Bir-led Witch-hunt On Republic; 'public Is In Anger'