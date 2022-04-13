91 New COVID-19 Cases In Mizoram

Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,25,823 on Wednesday as 91 more people tested positive for the infection, 58 less than the previous day, a health official said.

The state had reported 149 coronavirus cases on Tuesday. The death toll stood unchanged at 689 as no fresh fatality was recorded.

There are now 725 active cases, while 2,24,409 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 294 in the last 24 hours.

The state has thus far tested over 19.07 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 1,126 on Tuesday, he said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 8 per cent.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Lalmuanawma Jongte said that over 8.39 lakh people have thus far been inoculated, of whom 6.73 lakh have been fully vaccinated.

