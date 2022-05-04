91% Of 11.5 Lakh Delhiites Surveyed Believe BJP Orchestrates Riots, 73% Say AAP Honest Party: Sisodia

Seeking to project itself as a better alternative to the Congress and the BJP ahead of Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat Assembly polls, the AAP claimed 91 per cent of 11.5 lakh respondents to its survey in Delhi believe the saffron party orchestrates riots.

Eight per cent of the Delhiites who took part in the survey believe the Congress "engineers" riots and hooliganism in the country while one per cent attributed that to "others", senior AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed.

Buoyed by its stupendous victory in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party is gearing up to contest all seats in the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls slated for later this year.

At a press conference, Sisodia said the survey was conducted through phone calls and field visits, and people were asked just three questions to get their opinion about the BJP, Congress and the AAP.

To answer the queries, the people had to choose from one of the four options -- the BJP, Congress, AAP and others.

"See the image of the BJP. To the second question as to which party has the maximum number of goons and loafers, 89 per cent of people said it's BJP, 5 per cent believed it's Congress, 2 per cent said it's AAP and 4 per cent marked 'others'," Sisodia said.

He claimed the AAP survey covered over 11.5 lakh people in Delhi and 91 per cent of them believe it's the BJP that orchestrates riots and hooliganism.

Responding to the third question as to which party has the highest number of decent, educated and honest people, 73 per cent said it's AAP, 15 per cent believed it's Congress, 10 per cent said it is BJP and the rest 2 per cent said others, he said.

"So the results of the survey have completely exposed the BJP. Other than hooliganism and engineering riots, they (BJP) do nothing. They don't talk about schools, hospitals, employment and price rise," Sisodia charged.

The AAP had on April 21 launched a nationwide survey seeking people's opinions about it, the saffron party and the Congress. The AAP is yet to share the results of its survey in other states.

