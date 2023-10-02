912 Gifts, Mementos Presented To PM Modi Put On E-auction

Replicas of the Sun Temple in Gujarat's Modhera and the Vijay Stambh of Chittorgarh, and a painting of a ghat of Varanasi are among over 900 gifts and mementoes presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that have been put up for the latest round of e-auction.

The e-auction began on Monday and will end on October 31, officials said. Some of the items have been displayed at the National Gallery of Modern Arts (NGMA) here as part of an exhibition.

This is the fifth edition of the series of auctions, the first of which was held in January 2019, the Culture Ministry said in a statement.

Modi also shared some pictures from the exhibition on social media site X and said these are a "testament to the rich culture, tradition and artistic heritage of India".

"Starting today, an exhibition at NGMA will display a wide range of gifts and mementoes given to me over the recent past. Presented to me during various programmes and events across India, they are a testament to the rich culture, tradition and artistic heritage of India," the prime minister posted.

"Like always, these items will be auctioned and the proceeds will support the Namami Gange initiative," he added.

Union Minister of State for Culture Meenakashi Lekhi visited the NGMA on Monday and announced the fifth round of e-auction of PM mementoes. Later, she told PTI that the items at the auction range from objects valued at Rs 100 to a painting by Paresh Maity worth Rs 64 lakh.

"In the last four editions, over 7,000 items have been put on e-auction, and this time there are 912 items for the e-auction," Lekhi was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the Culture Ministry.

Some of these items, including traditional angavastrams, shawls, headgear and ceremonial swords, are conventionally gifted as symbols of honour and reverence, the statement said.

"The standout artefacts of this e-auction encompass replicas of architectural wonders like the Modhera Sun Temple and Vijay Stambh of Chittorgarh. Noteworthy pieces such as Chamba rumal, Pattachitra, Dhokra Amart, Gond art, and Madhubani art reflect the enduring and profound cultural essence, encapsulating both tangible and intangible facets of our diverse communities," it added.

She added that Namami Gange is a flagship initiative of the Union government to preserve and restore the Ganga and enhance its delicate ecosystem. The proceeds of this auction will contribute to this noble cause, "reinforcing our unwavering commitment to safeguarding this invaluable national asset," Lekhi said.

The minister added that the varied collection of mementoes available for e-auction showcases an array of traditional art forms, offering a dynamic spectrum that includes paintings, intricate sculptures, indigenous handicrafts, and enchanting folk and tribal artefacts.

"Auction of mementoes and gifts presented to the prime minister on various occasions is live now. Request everyone to participate in the e-auction and contribute towards Namami Gange project," she posted on X.