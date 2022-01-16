94% adults vaccinated against COVID in Rajasthan: Gehlot

Jaipur, Jan 16 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said COVID-19 vaccination in all categories in Rajasthan is higher than the national average.

He said so far 94 per cent of people above the age of 18 have been given first dose of the vaccine.

"Covid vaccination drive has completed one year. The percentage of Covid vaccination in all categories in the state is higher than the national average. So far, 94 per cent of people above the age of 18 have been given the first dose of the vaccine," Gehlot said in a tweet.

He said that vaccination is an important tool of defence in struggle against Corona.

“In this one year, our target has been to maintain the pace of vaccination in the state and more and more people can get the protection of Covid vaccine.

"I am happy that with the cooperation of health department, doctors, nurses, personnel, officers and general public, Rajasthan has come to become the leading state in vaccination in the country and in future also we will keep the state on top in this campaign," he said.

He also congratulated children between 15 and 18 years of age for the enthusiasm with which they have participated in this campaign.

The percentage of people getting precautionary doses in the state is also increasing continuously and it is much higher than the national average, he added.

Appealing to people to get vaccinated on their turn, the Chief Minister said that in the coming days, full focus will be on 100 per cent second dose injection, booster dose, and immunization of adolescents. PTI AG VN VN

