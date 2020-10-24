94- Yr-old INA Veteran Speaks Against Republic Witch-hunt, Draws Parallels With Emergency

While speaking on the malicious witch-hunt that has been unleashed by Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh against Republic Media Network, fiery INA Veteran Lt. Rama Khandwala extended her strong support to the Network and Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, slamming the forces for attempting to muzzle the voice of free press, drawing parallels with the Emergency era.

"What is happening today is very wrong and I am very sad about it. I have been watching RepublicTv for the last three years and they have shown very interesting programs, that are national and also very knowledgable. My interview was there with my colleague. We were in the Rani Jhansi regiment of the Azad Hind Fauj. That was also appreciated by many of my colleagues. This what is going on now is absolutely wrong," said the INA Veteran.

"During the time of Indira Gandhi, they had done the same thing. They had cut off the media and were not showing enough news to the public. They are doing the same thing now. I think the public has the right to know everything. Before they do all this and spoil the name of Republic channel, they should do some inquiry, find out the truth and do the needful. This is not the way to deal with the channel and with the media people. It is not right at all," said Lt. Rama Khandwala.

Inspired by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, a young Rama Khandwala had joined Netaji's all-woman Rani Jhansi Regiment of the Azad Hind Fauj (INA) in 1942 to aide in Indian fight against British colonisation. As a retired member of INA, which was hugely instrumental in ushering in freedom in India, Rama expressed how unhappy she was with what was happening in the financial capital of the country.

"I request the Uddhav Government to see to it that the right thing is done. I am really unhappy with what is happening. During my interview (on Republic Day), I had been to the studio, I was very happy to meet Arnab. He is very honest and has got dignity and integrity. Many don't know anything about him," she added.

Witch-hunt against Republic Media Network

Republic employees have been questioned for over a combined 100 hours in this brazen attack on freedom of press. Arnab Goswami has been questioned for 20 hours, Niranjan Narayanaswamy for 17 hours, Senior Executive Editor Abhishek Kapoor for 7 hours, Republic Media Network CEO Vikas Khanchandanani for 7 hours, Assistant Vice President Ghanshyam Singh for 25 hours, CFO Sundaram for 32 hours and COO Harsh Bhandari for 8 hours.

Two shocking decisions dominated proceedings on Friday. First, Section 91 notice was filed against Republic TV, that sought details of the smallest transactions, like the cost of tissue, papers among others. This was followed by FIR against all employees of Republic Media Network, that sent shockwaves across the nation. These are just the latest in a concerted and single-minded witch-hunt against the network which has been utterly and comprehensively exposed fact-by-fact at every turn.

Accompanying Republic Media Network's Senior Associate Editor Shawan Sen and Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy to the NM Joshi Marg Police Station on Saturday, Arnab Goswami pointed out that Param Bir Singh, in his witch hunt to target Republic, invoked one of the rarest sections, Section 3(1) - a 1922 law belonging to the British Raj & last used during the Emergency era, to target the network's journalists.

