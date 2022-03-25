941 Indian Students In Belarus Says Centre; Charter Flights Via Pvt Airlines Being Planned

As Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko's 'World War-3' warning, Union MoS (External Affairs) Meenakshi Lekhi on Thursday, informed that 941 Indian students estimated to be studying in Belarus. The Centre assured that the situation in Belarus remains stable and that commercial flights were still operating from Belarus at present and some students may have returned through these flights. India is planning for operation of non-scheduled charter flights to Belarus by private airlines.

As per the written reply by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in the Lok Sabha, the number of Indian students in Belarus are:

Belarusian State Medical University: 404

Gomel State Medical University: 284

Grodno State Medical University: 146

Vitebsk State Medical University: 86

Belaursian State Technological University: 15

Belarusian National Technical University: 5

The Indian embassy in Belarus has taken up the matter of Universities in Belarus are not granting long spell of leave to the students with the concerned Universities as well as with the Ministry of Public Health of Belarus. The University administration as well as the Ministry of Public Health have conveyed that it would not be possible to grant long spell of leave as this would adversely impact the academic progress of the students, stated MEA. As of date, 50 Indian students are still in Ukraine, while 22,500 Indians were evacuated from the war-torn nation since March 11 - most via 'Operation Ganga'.

On Wednesday, Lukashenko, who has allowed his ally Russia to use Belarus' territory to launch an invasion of Ukraine, pointed at Poland's offer of a peacekeeping mission made last week, saying “it will mean World War III”. He added, “The situation is very serious and very tense”. Belarus is facing a slew of Europe and NATO sanctions for allying with Russia and will reportedly soon join Moscow's offensive against Kyiv.

War in Ukraine

For weeks, Moscow massed over 150,000 troops on Ukraine's borders in a bid to pressurise Western nations to not allow Ukraine to join NATO, threatening an invasion. On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a special military operation in Ukraine's Donbass region, which quickly accelerated into precision airstrikes on Kyiv, Kharkiv, Ivano-Frankivsk. Russia also deployed tanks towards Lviv from the Belarus-Ukraine border. Russia's navy has been attacking Mariupol and the southern port of Odesa, cutting off Ukraine's access to the Black Sea and taken over Kherson, two Ukrainian nuclear power plants - Chernobyl & Zaporizhzhya - circling Kyiv.

Putin has issued three demands to stop his attack on Kyiv - Ukraine cease military action, change its constitution to enshrine neutrality, acknowledge Crimea as Russian territory, and recognise the separatist republics of Donetsk and Lugansk as independent states. Over five rounds of Russia-Ukraine talks at the Ukraine-Belarus border, the two nations are close to a deal regarding neutrality for Ukraine and security guarantees for Russia. Over 2.5 million Ukrainians have fled and at least 549 civilians have been killed in Ukraine till date.