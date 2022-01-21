95 New COVID-19 Cases In Andamans, Tally Rises To 9,033

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 9,033 on Friday as 95 more people tested positive for the infection, 64 less than the previous day, a health bulletin said.

Twenty-five new patients have travel history, while 70 infections were detected during contact tracing, it said.

The Union territory now has 465 active cases, while 8,439 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 73 in the last 24 hours.

The death toll remained unchanged at 129 as no fresh fatality was recorded, it said.

A total of 6.79 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 to date, it added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)