96.4% Students Clear Odisha Class 10 Board Exam, Girls Outshine Boys

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha on Thursday declared the Class 10 (Matriculation) results with 96.4 per cent of the students clearing the examination.

This year’s pass percentage was more than the previous year’s 90.55 per cent.

Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Pramila Mallik released the results in the presence of BSE president Ramashish Hazra at the BSE office in Cuttack.

This year, girls have outshined boys in the examination. The pass percentage of girl students stand at 97.05% while 95.75% boy students passed the exam.

Of the total pass students, 4,158 students got A1, 29,838 (A2), 77,567 (B1) and 11,8750 students accorded (B2), Mallik said.

The minister further said that at least 19,04 boys have scored over 90 per cent marks and above while 2,254 girls have scored above 90 per cent. Similarly, among SC candidates, the pass percentage of boys is 93.36 per cent while SC girls once again outshined the boys with 95.08 per cent.

Among ST candidates, the pass percentage of boys stands at 92.75 per cent while the pass percentage of girls is 95.66 per cent.

The minister said that 3,222 schools have registered 100 per cent results. While Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur districts registered the highest pass percentage of 97.99 in the state, the tribal-dominated Malkangiri district reported the lowest pass percentage of 92.68 per cent.

The BSE authorities said the students can check their results by visiting the official website, www.bseodisha.ac.in from 12 pm onwards.

Students can also login to orissaresults.nic.in to check their results using their roll number and date of birth. Students can also download their scoreboards from the website.

Students can also get their examination results through SMS. To know your results through SMS, students need to type OR10Roll Number and send the SMS to 5676750.

The annual High School Certificate (HSC) Summative Assessment-II examination 2023 was conducted from March 10 to 20 and held in 3,218 examination centres across the state. In January, the board had released the Summative Assessment I result.