9,669 fresh Covid cases, 6 more deaths in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jan 16 (PTI) Rajasthan on Sunday recorded 9,669 fresh COVID-19 cases and six more deaths, according to health department data.

Jaipur reported the highest number of fresh cases at 1,871, followed by 1,026 in Alwar, 909 in Jodhpur, 734 in Udaipur, 542 in Bharatpur, 458 in Barmer, 434 in Bikaner, 292 in Ajmer, 291 in Kota and 285 in Bhilwara, the data showed.

Of the latest deaths, two were reported from Jaipur and one each from Jalore, Jhalawar, Rajsamand and Udaipur. So far, 9,005 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Rajasthan, it said.

Currently, 63,405 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment. As many as 4,686 more patients recovered from the viral disease, it said.

So far, 8,84,97,789 Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the state. As many as 8,56,46,347 doses have been administered to people aged above 18 and 24,65,710 doses have been given to those in the 15-18 age group. The 'precaution' dose has been administered to 3,85,732 beneficiaries, the data showed. PTI AG DIV DIV

