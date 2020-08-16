98-year-old War Veteran Defeats COVID-19 At INHS Asvini

In an inspiring case of combating COVID-19, especially when the wrath of the pandemic has been faced by the aged, Sepoy Ramu Laxman Sakpal (Retd), a 98-year-old War Veteran from Navi Mumbai has recovered from COVID-19. The war veteran residing at Nerul was admitted to Indian Naval Hospital Ship Asvini in a critical state and diagnosed with Pneumonia due to COVID-19 a few weeks ago. The veteran's condition was successfully managed at the Naval Hospital, leading to freedom from COVID-19 on August 15, India's Independence Day.

Sepoy Sakpal, from the Mahar Regiment of the Indian Army, has been a witness to the immediate aftermath of the Spanish Flu which had affected the world almost a century ago, apart from the Coronavirus pandemic in 2020. His successful recovery exemplifies the strength and endurance of the human spirit in adversity.

The War Veteran was accorded a warm farewell at INHS Asvini, the primary naval healthcare centre in the war against COVID-19 and managing the care of serving and retired COVID-19 patients from the Navy, Army, Air Force and Coast Guard.

Another case of COVID-19 recovery was witnessed in early August when a centenarian of Afghan origin recovered from the deadly virus in Noida's Sharda Hospital. The Afghan woman named Rabia Ahmed was admitted in a deteriorating condition with symptoms of fever and breathlessness, after which she spent a week on the ventilator; however, with prompt treatment, she recovered within a fortnight.

Rabia is a resident of France. She, along with her husband, had migrated from Afghanistan to France. However, her husband passed away 60 years ago and she stayed in the country with her son, a garment business owner. She came to India in 2019 to spend time with her grandchildren who reside in Noida but got stuck due to COVID-19 lockdown and restrictions on international travel. The hospital staff also presented flowers to the 105-year-old woman as she left the hospital defeating coronavirus after a 15-day fight.

