9th Round Of Farmer-Centre Talks Underway; Agriculture Minister Welcomes SC's Decision

Shortly before the 9th round of talks between the farmer unions and the Centre got underway, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said that the government of India fully welcomes the decision of the Supreme Court. This statement by the Agriculture Minister comes after the Apex Court on Tuesday put a stay on the implementation of the Centre's 3 contentious farm laws and also formed a 4-member panel to carry out discussions between the agitating farmers and the government.

Narendra Singh Tomar: 'We welcome SC's decisions'

Narendra Tomar said, "the Union government has been repeatedly trying to resolve the farmer-centre dispute through peaceful discussions. When the panel will call the Centre for discussion, we will participate and put forward our viewpoint."

Anil Ghanwat reacts to IMF's statement on farm laws

After the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday said that it believed the farm bills passed by the Centre have the potential to represent a significant step forward for agriculture reforms, one member of Supreme Court's 4-member panel said, said that this is an overview of IMF only.

Anil Dhanwat said, "I being a member of the committee appointed by the top court, cannot react to IMF's comment of the controversial farm bills. But I would want to say that instead of repealing the laws, it is necessary to amend them."

Speaking further Ghanwat said that if the new laws are repealed completely then the old agriculture laws which had completely destroyed the farmers of the country will be implemented again. In one wants to decrease the number of suicides committed by the farmers then one should amend these new laws instead of implementing the old ones, he added.

Bhupinder Singh Mann recuses himself from SC panel

After BKU national president Bhupinder Singh Mann on Thursday recused himself from Supreme Court's farmers stir panel, he while speaking to Republic Media Network said that this was his personal decision. BKU national president said, "when the farmers have openly announced that they will not participate in discussions with the panel then what is the purpose of this panel?"

While addressing rumours that before recusing himself from the SC's panel, he had interacted with Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Bhupinder Singh Mann said that he has not discussed this issue with anybody. He said, "my phone has been switched off since January 12."

Supreme Court stays implementation of farm laws

A three-judge SC bench comprising Chief Justice SA Bobde, Justice AS Bopanna and Justice V Ramasubramanian laid down the roadmap for the resolution of the standoff over the three farm laws passed by Parliament. It has not only ordered that the Minimum Support Price system in place before the enactment of the agrarian legislation shall continue but also made it clear that the landholdings of the farmers shall be protected. Additionally, the representatives of all farmer unions, irrespective of whether they are holding a protest or not, have been asked to participate in the deliberations of the 4-member committee and put forth their viewpoints. Though the court said that it did not intend to stifle a "peaceful protest", it appealed to the farmers' unions to convince their members to get back to their livelihood as a result of this "extraordinary order".

