Delhi: 4-feet-long Cobra Spotted Outside Saket Metro Station, Relocated To Safe Habitat

On August 28, a four-feet-long cobra was spotted by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) workers near a gate of Saket Metro Depot, later metro authorities reported the incident to Wildlife SOS, following which the snake was safely rescued and relocated to a safe habitat. According to a press statement, "a four-foot-long Cobra snake was spotted by the DMRC workers near the front gate of the Saket Metro Depot. The authorities took timely action and immediately reported the incident to Wildlife SOS on their 24-hour rescue helpline."

A four-feet-long Cobra was spotted by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) workers near a gate of Saket Metro Depot yesterday. Authorities reported the incident to Wildlife SOS, following which the snake was safely rescued & relocated to a safe habitat: Wildlife SOS. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/w11BYHjvga — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2020

A two-member team of Non-Governmental organizations, Wildlife SOS reached the spot to carry rescue operation and after rescuing the venomous snake, it was relocated to a safer habitat. Kartick Satyanarayan, co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, said, "Despite their reputation of being one of the deadliest snakes in India, cobras seldom bite but will give out a warning sign by displaying their hood. However, it is necessary to let trained snake rescuers handle such situations. We are grateful to the DMRC authorities for their cooperation."

Wasim Akram, Deputy Director-Special Projects at Wildlife SOS, said, "Wildlife SOS reaches out to injured or distressed wildlife on a 24-hour basis. We request people to keep supporting our cause and immediately report any such situations on our helpline number." Recently, the NGO rescued a python from Saket Metro Station and a Cobra from the Okhla Bird Sanctuary Metro Station, the press statement added.

