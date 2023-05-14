Last Updated:

A 42-year-old Woman From Maharashtra Ends Life After Fight With Children

A 42-year-old woman from Maharashtra ends life after fight with children

A 42-year-old woman consumed poison and died a few days later apparently after a fight with her children in Nagpur, a police official said on Sunday.

The woman, who lived with her son, daughter and grandson, ran a Chinese food stall in Kotwali area.

Citing the version of her son and daughter, the official said there was a quarrel between the mother and children at their home on May 9.

Hours later, the daughter found her lying unconscious in the Chinese stall.

She was rushed to a hospital where she died on May 13, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered. 

