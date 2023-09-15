A 6-yr-old Son's Salute, A Sister's Rakhi: Martyr Col Manpreet Singh's Emotional Farewell

On September 15, Mohali witnessed a heart-wrenching homecoming that brought tears to the eyes of everyone who gathered to bid farewell to their beloved son, brother, and friend—Colonel Manpreet Singh. His mortal remains, draped in the solemn Tricolor, arrived at his Mohali residence, marking the end of a heroic journey and the beginning of a solemn farewell.

As the echo of "Manpreet Amar rahe" (Long live Manpreet) reverberated through the air, emotions ran high among family and friends who had come to pay their respects. They stood in sombre silence, their tearful eyes fixed on the flag-draped coffin that held their hero. Each touch, each hug, and each silent prayer conveyed the depth of their grief and the profound respect they held for Colonel Manpreet Singh.

Amid the sea of mourners, a poignant moment unfolded when Colonel Singh's sister gently placed a Rakhi on the coffin—an unfulfilled promise, a sacred thread that would never be tied around her brother's wrist upon his return.

The most heart-rending sight was that of Manpreet's young son, a six-year-old boy, dressed in a miniature soldier uniform. With a solemn salute, he paid tribute to his father, who had returned home one final time, wrapped in the Tiranga, the flag he had served with unwavering dedication. Although Kabir, the young son, might be too young to fully grasp the concept of death, his gesture spoke volumes about the profound sacrifice his father had made for the nation.

Beside them, a two-year-old girl, who had just begun to utter the word "papa," was cradled in the arms of Manpreet's wife. Her innocent gaze fixated on the coffin bearing her father's name—a name that would forever resonate with pride and sorrow. Together, they stood, a family united by love.

Col Manpreet Singh

Manpreet's decision to join the Army was deeply rooted in his family's tradition of service. He was inspired by his own father, who had proudly worn the uniform of the Indian Army. Manpreet's choice to follow in his father's footsteps marked a significant chapter in their family's legacy—a legacy that was embraced by 21 other family members, all of whom had chosen the path of duty and honour.

The brave Mohali lad's remarkable journey led him to become a decorated officer, earning the prestigious Sena Medal for his exceptional service. However, his greatest sacrifice occurred on September 12-13 when he laid down his life while confronting terrorists. He leaves behind a grieving family, including his mother, wife, and two young children, as well as a community that deeply mourns the loss of a true hero.

Every individual present at the solemn ceremony in Mohali paid their last salute to their hero. As the final farewell drew to a close, the truth became evident: heroes never truly die; they become immortal. Colonel Manpreet Singh's stories of valour, sacrifice, and unwavering love for the nation will continue to be told and heard, inspiring generations to come.