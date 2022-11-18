Last Updated:

A Doctor Shraddha Phoned Makes Huge Reveal: 'She Wanted To Consult About Anti-depressants'

The doctor who was consulted by Shraddha revealed to Republic that Shraddha Walkar consulted him over the phone about anti-depressants during the pandemic time.

Written By
Megha Rawat

Image: Republic


As more details emerge in the gruesome Shraddha murder case, a doctor who was consulted by Shraddha in 2020 revealed that he had asked her to visit him in his hospital for proper evaluation and consultation but that she didn't show. 

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Doctor Pranav Kabra said, “Shraddha never consulted in my consultation room. She called me and wanted to consult regarding the problems she was facing in her life. I asked her to visit my hospital. But she never showed up. Shraddha called me for consultation because she was staying near my hospital.”

He made a huge revelation, stating, “Shraddha wanted to consult me regarding anti-depressants. At that time, I was practicing. Clearly, I wasn't the right person to prescribe anti-depressants, so I asked her to come to the hospital, and then I would have referred her to counselling."

READ | 'Ample evidences collected from Aaftab's residence': Forensic officer reveals to Republic

The doctor further mentioned that if Shraddha would have reached the hospital, he would have guided her at that time. "It was a 2.5-minute call, and I wasn't able to judge if she was facing some problem," the doctor added. 

Image from 2020 reveals bruises on Shraddha's face

On Friday, Republic TV accessed an image that dates back to December 2020. The image showed bruises on Shraddha's face. The image has now raised the question of whether Shraddha was assaulted by her live-in partner Aaftab for years.

READ | Was Shraddha assaulted by Aaftab for years? Image from 2020 reveals bruises on her face

The image showed bruise marks on Shraddha's nose and cheek. Republic TV has also learned that Shraddha was hospitalized for a back injury in the first week of December 2020.

READ | In Shraddha murder, mysterious black polythene recovered from forests Aaftab frequented

According to Manikpur police officials, Shraddha was hospitalized at a hospital in Vasai near Mumbai with a complaint of severe back pain. The police suspect that she had been assaulted by Aaftab, which led to back pain, following which she was hospitalized for three days. 

READ | Aaftab now claims he's a drug-addict; consumed it before & after killing Shraddha: Sources
First Published:
COMMENT