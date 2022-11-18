A Doctor Shraddha Phoned Makes Huge Reveal: 'She Wanted To Consult About Anti-depressants'

As more details emerge in the gruesome Shraddha murder case, a doctor who was consulted by Shraddha in 2020 revealed that he had asked her to visit him in his hospital for proper evaluation and consultation but that she didn't show.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Doctor Pranav Kabra said, “Shraddha never consulted in my consultation room. She called me and wanted to consult regarding the problems she was facing in her life. I asked her to visit my hospital. But she never showed up. Shraddha called me for consultation because she was staying near my hospital.”

He made a huge revelation, stating, “Shraddha wanted to consult me regarding anti-depressants. At that time, I was practicing. Clearly, I wasn't the right person to prescribe anti-depressants, so I asked her to come to the hospital, and then I would have referred her to counselling."

The doctor further mentioned that if Shraddha would have reached the hospital, he would have guided her at that time. "It was a 2.5-minute call, and I wasn't able to judge if she was facing some problem," the doctor added.

Image from 2020 reveals bruises on Shraddha's face

On Friday, Republic TV accessed an image that dates back to December 2020. The image showed bruises on Shraddha's face. The image has now raised the question of whether Shraddha was assaulted by her live-in partner Aaftab for years.

The image showed bruise marks on Shraddha's nose and cheek. Republic TV has also learned that Shraddha was hospitalized for a back injury in the first week of December 2020.

According to Manikpur police officials, Shraddha was hospitalized at a hospital in Vasai near Mumbai with a complaint of severe back pain. The police suspect that she had been assaulted by Aaftab, which led to back pain, following which she was hospitalized for three days.