Nirbhaya Convicts Have Legal Remedies To Exercise: A.P. Singh

General News

AP Singh, advocate for accused in Nirbhaya case on Friday claimed that there are still "legal remedies" for the convicts to exercise

AP Singh, advocate for accused in Nirbhaya case on Friday claimed that there are still "legal remedies" for the convicts to exercise, hours before the plea hearing in the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court decided to hear convict Akshay Singh's review plea on December 17 at 2 PM. Akshay Thakur moved the Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking review of its 2017 judgment awarding death penalty. In the review plea, the convict put forth farcical and absolutely baseless arguments to consolidate his stand--including 'Satyug', Delhi AQI, and even the wedding of the rapist's sister. The rapist even contended Nirbhaya's dying declaration, claiming that it had been "contrived" and that it should be "kept out of consideration."

