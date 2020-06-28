'Few Challenges Shouldn't Define Our Entire 2020": PM Modi Lists quakes, Neighbours, Covid

PM Modi during his Mann Ki Baat address on Sunday spoke about how 2020 had become a challenging year for the country, which was witnessing concurrent challenges from both within and from outside the country.

"This is half-way of my Mann Ki Baat addresses this year. We have mainly focused on this world pandemic that has hit us and the world. But these days I see people discussing amongst each other asking them when this year will end. People pray that the year ends soon quickly," he said.

"Who knew this kind of a world pandemic would hit us 6-7 months ago and our fight against it would go on for so long. Along with this ongoing problem, the country is facing new challenges as well. A few days ago, on the country's east coast Cyclone Amphan hit us, on the west coast, Cyclone Nisarga came. So many of our states and our farmers are tired of locust swarms and if not that, hundreds of tiny earthquakes keep hitting us. And then the country is also handling some issues that are going on with neighbouring countries," said PM.

'A few challenges should not define our year'

PM Modi stated that although it was hard to get through so many problems at one go people should not get disheartened and write off 2020 as 'a bad year'. "Problems come, challenges come and go. The question is whether we should think of 2020 as a bad year just because of some challenges. Should the first 6 months become a parameter to judge the rest of the year? No, not at all," he said.

"One challenge or 50 challenges, the number being less or more does not define how a year goes. India throughout its history has emerged victorious again many such challenges and has come out stronger. Forces have attacked India throughout the centuries, we felt we will lose our culture and civilisation, but every time we have emerged victorious," said PM Modi.

