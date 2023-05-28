A Glimpse Into How PM Modi Made Survival For The Middle-class Society Easier In India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always prioritised Indian Middle-Class households in the last nine years. The government as well as Prime Minister have acknowledged the contribution of the middle class to national growth. Therefore during its tenure, the Modi government has taken significant steps for the betterment of this section and to make it easy for its convenient survival.

To secure the middle-class society, PM Modi made sure middle-class incomes must be augmented through a phased and insistent approach involving, but not limited to higher income tax rebates, checking inflation, lower taxes on goods and services, lower loan interest rates, affordable and quality healthcare, improved infrastructure and low prices of everyday commodities.

In the last nine years, the CPI (consumer price index) inflation rate did not exceed over 8 percent. Also, it remained below 6 percent for six out of nine years which has resulted in potential savings of over Rs. 46,000 annually. India's per capita income almost doubled between 2014-15 (Rs 86,647) and 2022-23 (Rs 1,72,000).

2,000 medicines and medical appliances have become cheaper by 50%

It is to be mentioned that due to Jan Aushadhi Kendras, more than 2,000 medicines and medical appliances have become cheaper by 50 percent and in some cases, 80 percent to 90 percent as well, making healthcare facilities accessible to all.

Before PM Modi, the concerns of the common man were not addressed by the previous government. This included several areas, such as education, enterprise, infrastructure, public transport, and transparency.

But with PM Modi, things have significantly changed. For instance, the union budget for the Financial Year 2023-2024 proved to be a major relief for middle-class society. Under the new tax regime with more exemptions, citizens with incomes up to 7 lakh per year are not liable to be taxed and therefore, would be making huge savings every year.

The government has also played a huge role in making it easy for the common person's survival by introducing the Digital India initiative, through which India has easily accepted new-age technology. In 2014, a GB of data costs around Rs 308, and in 2023 it costs just Rs 9.6. In addition to that, India launched 5G services in October last year and is now available in over 400 cities.

Notably, 125 cities were covered in just 120 days, making it one of the fastest-ever 5G rollouts. Talking about technology, India’s SMART city mission has changed the face of the country’s urban spaces. Around 10 crore people are getting benefitted from 100 SMART cities.

PM Modi also encouraged middle-class people to aspire and provided them the policies that support entrepreneurial creativity, removing bureaucratic challenges that prevented progress, and ensuring that development is incentivised.

Today, because of the current government, it is possible for a common man to own a house, and enrolling in a reputable institute for higher education is possible and entrepreneurship is a reality. Since the launch of the Startup India programme, over nine lakh new jobs have been created.

Because of PM Modi's infrastructural push has helped the middle class in getting all the benefits, such as the rise in a number of airports, metro trains, Vande Bharat or access to amenities like sewer connections, tap water connections, or waste collection and processing. iIncreased government spending has benefitted the middle class exponentially.