A Glimpse Of Future Of Indian Railways, Watch PM Modi's Railway Transformation Plan

A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed futuristic plan for the Indian Railways was shared on Tuesday. The 1-minute 20-second clip posted by news agency ANI shows a glimpse of "PM Modi's vision for transforming the Indian Railways." The video opens with a picture of the New Delhi Railway Station, which according to the proposed plan in the video will be replaced with a dome-shaped, glass building. As per the proposed plan, the redeveloped New Delhi Railway Station will have a 40-storey twin tower, multi-level car parking, and pick-up and drop-off zones. The built-up area will be about 2.22 lakh square meters.

A glimpse of PM Modi's future railway transformation plan

The video further said that the Indian Railways is the backbone of India's transportation system and the Centre is face-lifting and on the fast track to modernise the infrastructure. The video also carried a picture of the coach of the Tejas Express train with modern reclining seats facing each other and a screen on the table.

It further showed redesigned railway platforms and stations in different states and cities and said that the central government is in mission mode and world-class infrastructure is coming soon. The video showed that the upcoming model of Indian Railways will be equipped with all modern facilities that will change the look and feel of Indian Railways. It also showed the proposed layouts of railway stations.

Meanwhile, on Monday, PM Modi inaugurated the newly-rebuilt Belagavi railway station and dedicated it to the nation at a ceremony in Shivamogga. The project, which is estimated to have cost around Rs 190 crores, will provide world-class facilities to the passengers. According to Indian Railways, a rail line doubling project worth Rs 930 crore is also expected to be launched sometime soon. The project will be carried out between the Londa-Gattaprabha section and Belagavi and is expected to improve the line capacity along the busy Mumbai–Pune–Hubballi–Bengaluru railway line. The upcoming plan is expected to improve the lives of the people and will contribute to smooth trade, commerce, and economic activities in the region.

Image: Screen grab from YT video/@ANI