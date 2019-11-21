A Historic Gurudwara Dismantled In Pakistan’s Lahore: Sikh Scholar

Pakistan’s duplicity once again stands exposed as on one hand Pakistan wanted to gain the goodwill of the Sikh community by opening the Kartarpur Corridor but on the other hand, Pakistan has dismantled a historic Sikh Gurudwara situated in the heart of Lahore city.

A US-based Sikh scholar Dalvir Pannun who recently was in Pakistan posted a video on his facebook profile showing that the historic Sikh Gurudwara situated across the Masti Gates of Lahore fort which mark the sight of Bhai Mani Singh has been demolished.

WATCH | Prince Charles Visits Bangla Sahib Gurudwara In New Delhi

WATCH | Rakabganj Gurudwara On The Occasion Of 550th Gurupurab

Historic yet not protected

As per the historic records, Bhai Mani Singh was punished by the Mughal rulers to death as he refused to trade his faith and courageously chose death. In 1737, Zakaria Khan sentenced Bhai Mani Singh to death as he refused to convert. Bhai Mani Singh was executed in a very gruesome manner and his body was chopped into small parts at Nakhas in Lahore. As per the historical record, his disciples built his memorial nearby Masti Gate. The memorial was not preserved or declared as a protected monument.

As per an article published by Tania Qureshi, a Pakistani Journalist in 2017, the entire Gurudwara and its adjoining areas were encroached upon by the locals. “I guess soon it will disappear if protective measures are not taken by the concerned authorities. (sic)”. Heritage has no religion, whatever came to Pakistan is now ours and we need to protect it somehow, she wrote in the article. She further wrote, “We need to restore these places to promote religious tourism which somehow is not picking up in Pakistan.”

'A large number of them have been demolished'

On November 09, Pakistan opened the Kartarpur Corridor where in Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to portray that he was a friend of Sikhs, but the Sikh Scholars who visited Pakistan say that Kartarpur is just an eyewash whereas thousands of Sikh places of worship in Pakistan are either in shambles or have been encroached upon. “During partition around 80% of the Sikh historical sites were left in Pakistan. In the past 70 years, a large number of them have been demolished and the land encroached upon by either the locals or the Government authorities. If Imran Khan is in real sense friend of Sikhs he should restore all the Sikh places their old glory”, Sikh Scholar Ravinder Singh said.

READ | Shri Ber Sahib Gurudwara Lights Up On The Occasion Of Guru Purab

READ | Kartarpur Corridor: Amarinder Singh Asks 'cash-rich' SGPC To Bear USD 20 Service Fee

