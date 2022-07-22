Last Updated:

A Jharkhand Lady Cop, Her Mother & Daughter Found Dead At Home; 'door Locked From Inside'

Bodies of a female police personnel, her mother & daughter were found at their home at the Jamshedpur police line on Friday early morning. A probe is on

Written By
Megha Rawat

Image: Twitter@ANI


In a tragic and deeply concerning incident reported from Jharkhand, bodies of a female police personnel, her mother & daughter were found at their home at the Jamshedpur police line on Friday early morning. 

While speaking to media, Jamshedpur SSP Prabhat Kumar said, “Bodies of lady constable, her mother and daughter were found at the quarters made for the staff in police line. She had not been seen for the past 2 days. The door had been locked from inside. We are investigating and a forensic team is on spot."

The police with a forensic team are on the spot and an investigation has been initiated into the triple murder case.

(This is a developing story, more details are awaited.)

READ | Jharkhand: BJP slams CM Soren govt over female cop's murder, decries law & order situation
READ | Jharkhand female cop, who was mowed down, laid to rest; family bids tearful farewell
READ | PMLA court takes note of ED's complaint on suspended Jharkhand IAS officer Pooja Singhal
READ | Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's alleged aide Pankaj Mishra sent to ED custody for 6 days
READ | Jharkhand has rain 51 % shortfall, heads towards early season drought
First Published:
COMMENT