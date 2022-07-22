A Jharkhand Lady Cop, Her Mother & Daughter Found Dead At Home; 'door Locked From Inside'

In a tragic and deeply concerning incident reported from Jharkhand, bodies of a female police personnel, her mother & daughter were found at their home at the Jamshedpur police line on Friday early morning.

While speaking to media, Jamshedpur SSP Prabhat Kumar said, “Bodies of lady constable, her mother and daughter were found at the quarters made for the staff in police line. She had not been seen for the past 2 days. The door had been locked from inside. We are investigating and a forensic team is on spot."

The police with a forensic team are on the spot and an investigation has been initiated into the triple murder case.

(This is a developing story, more details are awaited.)