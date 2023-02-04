Last Updated:

A Joshimath In Jammu? Why Is The Tiny Town Of Doda At Risk

Cracks have started developing in houses in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda, which resemble the land subsidence in Joshimath. Twenty one homes have been evacuated.

Written By
Abheet Sajwan
Doda tragedy

Image: Joshimath like cracks in Doda, J&K (ANI)


In Jammu's Doda, cracks have started emerging in homes that resemble how things unfolded in Joshimath, the sinking tourist town in Uttarakhand. At least 21 homes in Doda region, along with a religious structure and an educational institution have been evacuated. Doda Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Athar Amin Zargar said while the cracks are becoming visible now, they had started appearing in at least one house in December last year. 

"Cracks were reported in a house in December in the Doda district. Till yesterday, six buildings developed cracks, but now these cracks have started to increase and the area can be seen sinking as several structures in the area have developed cracks," SDM Doda, Athar Amin Zargar said,


He also said that the administration is working to form a committee to analyse the situation. 


"The DM has talked to the Director of Geology Mining and they too are constituting a proper team for the assessment of the situation to find the actual reasons behind it. Attempts are being made to save the area, but it has sunk. It would be difficult to save it. The government is trying to find a solution so that the damage does not reach other nearby areas."

READ | J&K's Doda district to be recognised as role model in lavender farming: Union minister Jitendra Singh

He further mentioned that a report has been sent to the Geological Survey of India, and further investigation will soon take place.
He said, "A report was sent to the Geological Survey of India; they will be arriving for further investigation. Most residents were from nearby villages. Temporary makeshift houses with basic amenities provided to affected residents."

READ | Property of Pak-based LeT commander attached in J-K's Doda

Residents speak on the crisis in Doda


One of the residents, expressing her concern over the situation in Doda, demanded a proper shelter to keep their families secure.

“We are very much scared to stay here. We cannot even sit inside our home because the entire area has developed cracks. We seek an appropriate place to stay and provide protection to the children,” she said.

READ | Joshimath subsidence: Himachal Pradesh to have advance warning system to mitigate disasters

Another local said they have been assured of appropriate solutions. The local said, "The DC has come here and has assured us the safety, but we request the administration to provide rehabilitation to those six houses which have been severely damaged."

READ | Uttarakhand: Chamoli DM submits settlement plan for Joshimath

A three-story building collapsed on Wednesday at the Narwal Yard Transport Nagar Area of Jammu, however, no deaths were reported because residents had already been evacuated.

Doda crisis resembles Joshimath tragedy

The incidents that are currently taking place in Jammu resemble the difficulties faced by the people in Joshimath town of Uttarakhand’s Chamoli where land subsidence has affected the region.

First Published:
COMMENT