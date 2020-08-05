'A Long 500-year Journey Comes To End,' Says UP CM Yogi Adityanath At Ayodhya Bhumi Pujan

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday addressed the attendees and saints at the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya shortly after the completion of the grand foundation-laying ceremony remarking that the's historic moment had come post a long struggle and perseverance of faith after nearly 5 centuries.

"After 500 years, this moment has come post a long period of struggle and faith. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the power of India's democratic values and its judiciary has shown the world that how can matters by resolved peacefully, democratically and constitutionally," said UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

'An emotional day for us...'

Yogi Adityanath stated that generations of families had passed away waiting for this moment which was finally in front of their eyes. "Hundreds of saints and citizens gave up their lives for this, for one wish. To see the grand Ram temple being built in front of their eyes. However, the struggle went on, the faith held on and holding on to the legal system of the nation, we reached this day," said Yogi Adityanath.

"We all are proud that the a day that all of us dreamed, the dream of wanting Deepawali to be associated with Ayodhya. Now today, with the help of PM, we will transform Awadhpuri into the nation's pride. It's an emotional day for us, but also a day of great joy. This is also an opportunity to transform the nation into a Ram Rajya- where no discrimination takes place along caste and religion lines, adopting Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas ideology of the PM," he said.

Read: These Are Acche Din: Baba Ramdev On Cloud 9; Eyes Ayodhya Ram Mandir 'as Grand As Vatican'

Read: IN PICTURES: Here's How Ram Mandir In Ayodhya Will Look Like After Completion

Bhoomi Pujan held in Ayodhya

Eight months after the Supreme Court verdict paving the way for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya's Ramjanmabhoomi, PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the temple on August 5. Sacred soil from over 2000 holy places and water from more than 100 rivers was brought for the Bhoomi Pujan. The event organised by the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust saw 175 eminent guests in attendance including UP CM Yogi Adityanath, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and 135 saints.

Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs 'Bhoomi Pujan' at Ram Janambhoomi site in #Ayodhya. This will be followed by a stage event. pic.twitter.com/5o46wvUSrk — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

Read: PM Modi Lands In Ayodhya; Will Share Stage With RSS Chief Bhagwat First Time As PM; WATCH

Read: Shiv Sena Hails PM Modi Performing 'historic' Ayodhya Bhumi Pujan; Apportions Credit