A Look At NITI Aayog's Major Achievements; BJP Slams CMs Who Failed To Attend Key Meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired NITI Aayog’s eighth Governing Council meeting themed 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047: Role of Team India' on Saturday and held discussions on various issues including, health, skill development, women empowerment and infrastructure development, intending to make India a developed nation by 2047.

NITI (National Institution for Transforming India) Aayog is on a mission to develop itself as a resource centre with the relevant knowledge and skills that will help the government to act with speed, promote research and innovation, and provide strategic policy vision for the government. It has been set up to serve the needs and aspirations of the people of India in a much better way and cater to the requirements of institutional reforms in governance and dynamic policy shifts that could bring unprecedented change.

Achievements of NITI Aayog

- Due to the NITI Aayog's previous meetings, 2,530 cities have implemented Online Building Permit System (OBPS) in 30 states and Union Territories.

- Ten states have put in place Transit Oriented Development (TOD) policy and have identified corridors.

- Implementation of National Urban Digital Mission: An All-India open source software developed under NUDM, enabling 9 services online. All urban and city services are to be made online by 2026.

- Financial Ranking of Cities: City Finance ranking portal was made live on March 20, 2023.

- The draft National Medical Commission Bill with amendments based on the recommendations of the Parliamentary Standing Committee was made in collaboration with MOHFW and was also cleared by the Cabinet.

- Data of urban governance programmes integrated with PM Gati Shakti portal.



- NITI Aayog has taken the initiative on blockchain usage in e-governance and has formed a tech stack as 'IndiaChain.' IndiaChain is the name given to Niti Aayog's ambitious project to create a nationwide blockchain network.



- NITI Aayog with the help of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) and technical support from the World Bank, has been leading the Health Index initiative since 2017.

- NITI Aayog also kept a check on the Food and Agricultural Policies (MAFAP) programme in India, a collaborative research program between NITI Aayog and the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations.

- The Agriculture Department in NITI Aayog organised a national-level workshop on “Innovative Agriculture” on April 25, 2022, as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and it was attended by1,250 participants from Central Ministries, State Governments, industry, farmers, academic and research institutions. It also live-streamed on YouTube.

- NITI Aayog organised a three-week-long virtual fintech summit – ‘Fintech Open’, from February 7 to 28, 2022. The summit brought together regulators, fintech professionals and enthusiasts, industry leaders, the start-up community, and developers for collaboration and exchange of ideas.

- NITI Aayog also developed the Good Practices Resource Book, launched Atal Innovation Mission, and hosted Global Entrepreneurship Summit, in 2017.

- A framework was designed by NITI Aayog to carry out an overall assessment of hospitals, which included selected indicators based on which the performance of district hospitals could be measured.

- NITI Aayog had a crucial role in strengthening the Ayushman Bharat Scheme. It held an extensive peer review of health benefits packages for PMJAY and recommended 1352 packages.

Eight Chief Ministers didn't attend NITI Aayog meet

Amidst these significant developments by the government's body, there were eight Chief Ministers who did not attend the NITI Aayog Council meeting, namely Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik.

BJP leader and former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad slammed the opposition's Chief Ministers and said that the missing Chief Ministers did not bring the voice of the people to a crucial planning meeting where over a hundred issues were to be discussed.

He said, "Eight Chief Ministers today did not attend the NITI Aayog meeting. NITI Aayog is very important for the development and planning of the country. 100 issues have been fixed for this meeting, and the Chief Ministers who have not come are not bringing the voice of the people of their state here. How far will you go to protest against Modi?"