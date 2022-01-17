Politics on the Republic Day tableau has heated up after the Centre rejected tableau proposals of Kerala, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu ahead of the Republic Day parade. Several chief ministers have been writing to the Centre concerning their state’s tableau. This type of reaction is observed almost every year.

Earlier on January 16, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to PM Modi expressing shock over the Centre's decision to exclude the state's tableau, which was set to highlight contributions of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary year. As the debate around the selection of political tableaux continues, here's a look at the requirements for states to have their tableaux displayed during the Republic Day parade.

Facts CMs must understand before blaming the Central government

It must be understood that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government does not decide on the tableaux. It is the Expert Committee comprising of eminent people in the field of art, culture, sculpture, music, architecture, choreography, etc who receive the tableau proposals from various states and Central ministries and evaluate them in a series of meetings. The proposals are examined based on theme, concept, design, and visual impact before the Committee makes its recommendations.

Only a few proposals are accepted due to time constraints. For instance, for the Republic Day Parade 2022, a total of 56 proposals were received from states and Central ministries, out of which only 21 proposals were shortlisted. Given the paucity of time, it is very common that more proposals would be rejected than those being accepted.

Controversy over Republic Day tableau

According to reports, several chief ministers have adopted the wrong precedent over the Republic Day tableau rejection portraying an outcome of an objective process as a flashpoint between the Centre and the states. In the long run, this kind of attitude ruins the country’s federal structure. Perhaps the chief ministers resort to the same old trick using misinformation year after year to gain political mileage.

It must be noted that the Subject Expert Committee rejected the proposals of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal after due process and due deliberations.

It is important to mention that the tableau proposals of Kerala were accepted through the same process and system under the same government in 2018 and 2021. Similarly, Tamila Nadu's tableau proposals were also accepted through the same process and system under the Centre in 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2021.

West Bengal's tableau proposals were not rejected by the PM Modi-led government in 2016, 2017, 2019, and 2021.

