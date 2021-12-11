'A Loss To Every Patriot': PM Modi Pays Tribute To Army Personnel Killed In Coonoor Crash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, on Saturday, that the demise of India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and 12 others in a tragic helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor was "a loss to every patriot". He added that the late General Rawat was working hard to make the country's forces self-reliant.

"The passing of India's first Chief of Defense Staff, General Bipin Rawat ji is a great loss for every Indian, for every patriot. General Bipin Rawat ji was working hard to make the country's forces self-reliant, the whole country has been a witness to it," PM Modi said.

Speaking from Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur where he inaugurated the Saryu Nahar National Project, PM Modi expressed his condolences and paid tribute to all brave warriors who died in the IAF helicopter crash on December 8.

"I express my condolences to all brave warriors who died in the helicopter crash on Dec 8. The demise of India's first CDS Gen Bipin Rawat is a loss to every patriot. He also campaigned to strengthen coordination between the three armies," he said.

'His entire life is that of a warrior': PM Modi

While paying his respects to CDS Bipin Rawat, the Prime Minister added that India is mourning but the nation will not slow down its pace of development.

"India won't stop. India won't be at a standstill. Together, we Indians will work hard & face every challenge inside & outside the country. Wherever General Bipin Rawat may be, in the days to come, he will see India moving ahead with new resolutions. A soldier doesn't remain a soldier only as long as he stays in the military. His entire life is that of a warrior. He is dedicated to the discipline and pride of the country every moment," Prime Minister Modi said.

'Nation with the families of heroes we have lost'

Paying his tribute to the Army personnel who lost lives in the IAF helicopter crash, Prime Minister Modi said that India is wth the families of the heroes we have lost.

"The nation is with the family of Varun Singh ji today, with the families of the heroes we have lost," PM Modi said.

PM Modi inaugurates Saryu Nahar National Project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Saryu Nahar National Project in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur which will provide assured water for irrigation of over 14 lakh hectares of land and benefit about 29 lakh farmers of the region, his office said.

Before the inauguration, PM Modi reviewed the Saryu Nahar National Project. He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the inauguration event.