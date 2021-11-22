A Madhya Pradesh Man Built His Wife A Taj Mahal Replica Home & The Insides Will Stun You

The Taj Mahal is hailed across the world as a symbol of love, as the Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan built the monument in the loving memory of his wife Mumtaz between 1632 and 1653. Inspired by Shah Jahan, a man from Madhya Pradesh gifted a replica of the same symbol of love to his wife.

Burhanpur resident Anand Prakash Chouksey who is a 52-year-old teacher built a 1:3 scale replica of one of the seven wonders of the world for his 48-year-old wife Manju Shah. Explaining what inspired him to build a replica of the Taj Mahal, Chouksey said that he was puzzled by why Shah Jahan didn't build the beautiful monument in Burhanpur where his wife Mumtaz died.

Chouksay said, "What better than building a Taj Mahal? There is everything but love in this love, this house is a symbol of my love for my wife just like Mumtaaz Mahal".

Some stories are heard that Shah Jahan had initially planned to construct the Taj Mahal on the banks of the Tapti river but later it was moved to Agra on the Yamuna river's bank.

New 'Taj Mahal' of Madhya Pradesh

The Taj Mahal in Burhanpur is a 4-bedroom plush house with a dome 29-feet-high and so not big as the original. Speaking of the details of the design, the towers of the house resemble the Taj Mahal while the flooring of 'Makrana' marbles which are the same kind of marble used in the original monument is brought from Rajasthan. Makrana has now been declared ‘Global Heritage Stone.’

According to the engineers of the new Taj Mahal, it took about three years to build a replica as they faced many challenges throughout the process. To bring a good finish to each detail carved in the house, the engineers had to study the Taj Mahal closely. Artisans from Indore and Bengal helped in carving inside the house.

While artisans from Mumbai have prepared the furniture placed in the house. The house has two bedrooms on the ground floor and the other two are on the upper floor. It also has a hall, a meditation room, a kitchen, and a library.

(Image: REPUBLICWORLD)