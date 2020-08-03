A Modern Technique, EVIN, Ensures Essential Immunisation Services: Healthy Ministry

An innovative technology called the Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network (eVIN) has ensured essential immunisation services, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. The eVIN aims to provide real-time information on vaccine stocks and flows, and storage temperatures across all cold chain points in the country, the ministry said.

"The Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network (eVIN) is an innovative technological solution aimed at strengthening immunisation supply chain systems across the country. This robust system has been used with the requisite customisation during the COVID-19 pandemic for ensuring the continuation of the essential immunisation services and protecting our children and pregnant mothers against vaccine-preventable diseases," said the health ministry in a statement."

DCGI Approves Phase II+III Trials Of Oxford University

In a significant development amid the COVID-19 crisis, The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given approval to Serum Institute of India, Pune to conduct Phase II+III clinical trials of Oxford University-Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine (COVISHIELD) in India. This will hasten the development of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the health ministry.

Earlier on July 25, the Serum Institute had submitted its application to the DCGI, seeking permission to perform phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials of the potential vaccine. According to the study design, the drug-firm will be administrating each subject with two doses four weeks apart. The researchers will be assessing the safety and immunogenicity at predefined intervals.

