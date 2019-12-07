CPI (M) Bindra Karat Says Unnao Rape Victim's Death 'a Murder Twice Over'

CPI (M) leader Brinda Karat on Saturday expressed her grief over the death of a 23-year-old rape victim who was set ablaze by five men in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district. The Unnao Rape victim who was set ablaze on Thursday died due to cardiac arrest in Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on December 6. Karat, termed this tragedy as a 'murder twice over', slamming the administration for their inaction against the rapist.

"The fact of the matter is that this is a murder twice over, this a murder by those who raped and murdered her and this is a murder by the government and the administration who refused to file the FIR, who refuse to help the girl, who refused to give her protection, who refuse to ensure that the rapist did not get bail. After giving him bail, a few days later this girl was burnt. So that is why say, this is a murder twice over."

Furthermore, she asserted that caste and class hierarchies played a pivotal role in such mishaps. "And she belongs to a very very poor family, she belongs to a lower caste. Caste and class hierarchies have had a very important role to play in this absolutely dreadful horrific case," said Karat.

After battling for life at Delhi's Safdurjung hospital, the woman died at 11:40 pm on Friday. While the victim was initially treated in Lucknow’s SMC government hospital after she suffered severe burn injuries, she was airlifted to Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday night.

"The Unnao Rape victim died in Safdarjung Hospital. She died due to cardiac arrest. She had suffered over 90 percent of burn injury," an official statement by Safdarjung Hospital read.

The victim's condition deteriorated after 8:30 pm. Doctors increased medicines. She had a cardiac arrest later, and breathed her last at 11:40 pm.

