'A Nation To Protect' Documents India's COVID-19 Journey, How PM Lead Keeping Nation First

The perception and propaganda against India’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic have been pessimistic and gloomy since the onset of the global health crisis. From doomsday predictions by experts and foreign publications to all indicators that prophesized its downfall, today, India stands tall, haven proved all statisticians wrong.

The country of 1.3 billion has not only successfully tackled the pandemic, and its subsequent two waves with comparatively low death rates as opposed to several nations of the West, but also leads in vaccination statistics, largely driven by its indigenously-developed vaccines.

A book highlighting the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India’s fight against COVID-19 in the past two years titled titled “A Nation To Protect”, authored by Priyam Gandhi-Mody documents the Centre’s leadership in this unprecedented time and how it tided the nation through the crisis.

A large part of its success has been propelled by PM Modi’s strong resolve for ‘Aatmanirbharta’ or self-reliance. In her book, Mody highlights that India was certain to not reach a position where it would have to rely on the mercy of other nations for vaccines or succumb to the bullying of foreign manufacturers. Speaking to Republic, the author highlighted that while talks with Pfizer and Moderna were never shut off, they never reached a point where the offer was viable for India. In fact, the pharma giants were expecting mortgaging of India’s sovereign properties in exchange for measly donations.

“The conversation kept going on, we never shut them off. The conversation began really early on when they were taking advance orders but we were simply not okay with the fact that they were willing to commit such meagre, measly numbers to us that too in mid-2021. We began our vaccine programme in January and by mid-21, we were hitting benchmarks of 80 lakh vaccinations a day. Moderna was saying they’ll just give us donations through programmes. So what they were willing to give us and what they were asking for in return was not rational,” Priyam Gandhi-Mody told Republic.

Why India faced no vaccine hesitancy, as opposed to the West

Interestingly, while the East, Orient or Asian nations are painted as ‘backwards’ or more inclined towards 'religion and superstitions' against science, today, it is the West that has been plagued with anti-vaccine protests against its Health mandates. India faced no such protest, and recorded strong vaccine numbers, countering political attempts to spark hesitancy. Mody believes that it was India’s nationalism and pride, combined with the assurances given by the Prime Minister regarding the legitimacy and credibility of the vaccine, that arrested potential hesitancy in its early stages.

“There was no large-scale hesitancy, but some hesitancy for sure. One of the reasons why there was no anti-vaccine sentiment was because we always waited for vaccines to come. But we operated with the notion, that we will get vaccines much after wealthier nations inherently," she told Republic.

"Because we were able to look eye-to-eye with developed nations and have vaccines ready at the same time in quantities that our population required (with a lapse of a few months), there was a sense of nationalism and pride combined with the assurances given by the PM regarding the legitimacy and credibility of the vaccine. His picture added credibility in extremely rural parts of the country, where rumours and superstitions take over. They knew it was a government vaccine, so we won't have any adverse effects," she added.

Centre's role behind the scenes, how it aided vaccine manufacturers

While the Centre’s role in vaccine administration is often celebrated, and equally criticised, a fact that is not often highlighted is the Government’s proactive role behind vaccine manufacturing. Recently, NCP’s Supriya Sule raked up the Government’s role in the vaccine process claiming that the Centre took ‘no responsibility' in the manufacturing process. Mody, in her book, highlights how the Centre was not actively involved in the backend from procuring raw materials to financing manufacturers.

“When back-channel talks were going on and our diplomats were working with the US government, the US government said that we have an export embargo, but we are willing to lift it only for India and only for a list of ingredients you provide. Our diplomats even worked with some of the companies so they could get financing in America so they could scale up their manufacturing and provide the raw material to us. So even that was done by us,” she revealed.

How Centre battled COVID politics

The success of the drive focused on the Centre’s attempts to keep aside politicking and keep the nation first. Mody underlined how despite political attempts, like the Samajwadi Party which claimed that the vaccine could make you ‘impotent’, and Congress’ questioning of Covaxin’s trials, the Centre focused on making sure its policies trickle to the ground.

In fact, a paper by Dr Shamika Ravi shows how SP strongholds have lesser vaccination rates. "The uptake remained low, until Mr senior Yadav had to publically take the vaccine and Mr Yadav had to announce and take the vaccine after which the uptake went up in those areas,” Mody, citing the research, revealed.

Despite the discourse surrounding the ‘deteriorating’ Centre-State relations, rigorous rounds of video conferences were held between the PM and CM of States to tackle all sorts of pandemic-related challenges. PM Modi’s administration worked on ensuring that this seamless communication continued through.

Interestingly the author shared that despite having a platform to voice concerns, States often resorted to rake up issues via the court or media. Politically, there were attempts to derail, it was an all-around effort to bring down the credibility of our vaccines, she stated, adding "AAP went to court, and Maharashtra Government went to media. None raised the issue where it should have been raised."

“PM, having experience of running a state knows that for a policy to be effective on the ground, everyone needed to be taken along. The risk of the policy not trickling down would be very high," she said.

“In video calls having between Centre and States, nobody would raise the issue. They would update about vaccine stock, but they wouldn’t raise the issues there, but go outside. This is how politics played out but despite that, coordination between Centre-States was good because of the Prime Minister and the Bureaucrats.”