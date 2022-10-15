'A Kashmiri Pandit & Nationalist Killed For His Identity' Says Slain Puran Bhat's Family

The family members of the slain Kashmiri Pandit Puran Krishan Bhat were seen mourning after he was brutally killed by the terrorists on Saturday in the broad daylight in Shopian.

Republic TV arrived at Bhat's Jammu residence where his devasted wife and children were being consoled by their relatives. He was attacked near his residence in the Chowdhary Gund area, according to officials. Doctors declared him brought dead after he was shifted to Shopian hospital.

'Killed because of his identity': PK Bhat's brother-in-law

Puran Krishan Bhat's brother-in-law exclusively spoke to Republic and claimed that he was killed only because of his identity as well as for being a nationalist. He also lambasted the government and the J&K administration for not taking stern steps against the terrorists, and not making proper security arrangements for the Kashmiri Pandits.

"We got the news that he has been shot. He was taking a walk on the terrace when a terrorist came and opened fire at him. He never used to go to the orchards of his house. Three shots were fired, out of which one went straight to his neck. He was a very innocent man and his livelihood was dependent on taking care of his orchard. He never migrated as he always wanted to stay in Kashmir and consider everyone like a family," he said.

"The only reason behind his death was his identity of being a Kashmiri Pandit and a Nationalist. They (Terrorists) are well aware that till the time Kashmiri Pandits are residing in the valley it is India, if we will leave then there will be complete radicalisation here," he added.

Further, he said, "The government is not taking any strict steps. They can clearly say that we will not take any responsibility and you people go. The administration constantly assures that they will provide security. Army and police camp is not even half km away from where the incident took place. They don't receive any input or information."

"I was in contact with Puran, in the morning we talked over call and he said I don't go to orchids only labourers are working there. He was staying in Kashmir for the past 45 years and only sent his family to Jammu for his children's education. There will be no crackdown on terrorism, this will continue and people will be killed," the kin said.

This incident triggered massive protests in Jammu as migrant Kashmiri Pandit employees came out on the streets and raised anti-Pakistan slogans. The community demanded the transfer of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir valley. "There is a climate of feat. We get threats every day. We demand the government to relocate us from there (Kashmir) at least till the time the situation gets better," one demonstrator told Republic.

Notably, the attack on the civilian was carried out after the security forces neutralised four terrorists in two anti-terror operations.

