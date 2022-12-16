'A New Low Even For Pakistan': India Hits Back Hard After Pak FM's Attack On PM Modi

India's Ministry of External Affairs has delivered a strong response to Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari after his personal attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Responding to media queries, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that such statements "are a new low even for Pakistan" and reminded Zardari of the 1971 war which resulted from the genocide against ethnic Bengalis and Hindus in modern-day Bangladesh (erstwhile east Pakistan).

India calls Pak Foreign Minister’s remarks "'uncivilised"



These comments are a new low, even for Pakistan. Pak's Foreign Min has obviously forgotten this day in 1971, which was a direct result of the genocide unleashed by Pakistani rulers against ethnic Bengalis & Hindus: MEA pic.twitter.com/g6WfuddAWh — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2022

"Unfortunately, Pakistan does not seem to have changed much in the treatment of its minorities. It certainly lacks credentials to cast aspersions at the Mother of Democracy", Bagchi said. The staunch reply came in response to Bhutto's comment at the United Nations where he launched a personal attack on PM Modi and said that the RSS draws inspiration from German dictator Adolf Hitler's Nazi party.

"I would like to remind the honourable foreign minister of India, that Osama Bin Laden is dead, but the butcher of Gujarat lives. And he is the Prime Minister of India. He was banned from entering this country (the US) until he became the Prime Minister. This is the Prime Minister of the RSS and the Foreign Minister of the RSS", the Pakistani minister said. His remarks follow External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar's statements on Pakistan sheltering Osama Bin Laden before he was killed by US forces in Abbottabad in 2011.

#WATCH |...They're ministers in Pakistan who can tell how long Pakistan intends to practice terrorism. World isn't stupid, it increasingly calls out countries, orgs indulging in terrorism...my advice is to clean up your act & try to be good neighbour:EAM S Jaishankar at New York pic.twitter.com/BJYmNcb2Oj — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2022

India gives it back to Pakistan

Reiterating Dr. Jaishankar's comments on Pakistan promoting terrorism, Bagchi said, "Pakistan’s indisputable role in sponsoring, harbouring, and actively financing terrorist and terrorist organisations remains under the scanner. Pakistan FM’s uncivilised outburst seems to be a result of Pakistan’s increasing inability to use terrorists and their proxies". He futher listed cities such as New York, Mumbai, Pulwama, Pathankot and London which 'bear the scars of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and asserted that 'Make in Pakistan' must stop.

"Pakistan is a country that glorifies Osama bin Laden as a martyr, and shelters terrorists like Lakhvi, Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar, Sajid Mir and Dawood Ibrahim. No other country can boast having 126 UN-designated terrorists and 27 UN-designated terrorist entities", Bagchi's statement read.

"We wish that Pakistan FM would have listened more sincerely yesterday at the UN Security Council to the testimony of Ms. Anjali Kulthe, a Mumbai nurse who saved the lives of 20 pregnant women from the bullets of the Pakistani terrorist Ajmal Kasab", the MEA spokesperson said while showing Bhutto the mirror on his attempts to whitewash Pakistan's role in global terrorism.

"Pakistan FM’s frustration would be better directed towards the masterminds of terrorist enterprises in his own country, who have made terrorism a part of their State policy. Pakistan needs to change its own mindset or remain a pariah", he added.