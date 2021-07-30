A Parliament Pandemonium Drowns Out Debate, Lok Sabha Passes 2 Important Bills

On July 29, the Lok Sabha passed two bills amid protests by the opposition. The Lok Sabha passed The Inland Vessels Bill, 2021 and The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2021. Meanwhile, the ongoing protests were over their demands including a probe into allegations of surveillance through Pegasus spyware, and the repealing of farm laws.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia moved the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2021. The Inland Vessels Bill, 2021 was moved by Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. The bill seeks to provide safety of navigation, protection of life and cargo and prevention of pollution that may be caused by these vessels.

Two bills passed in Lok Sabha

The Inland Vessels Bill, 2021 was introduced to replace the Inland Vessels Act, 1917. It provides regulations for inland vessel navigation by states including the registration of vessels, and safe carriage of goods and passengers. The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was brought up in the House to amend the definition of 'major airport' under the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority Act, 2008 (Aera Act). The reasoning behind the amendment of this Bill was to pair smaller non-profitable airports with profitable airports as a combination/package to bidders to make it a viable combination for investment under PPP (public-private partnership) model.

Four other Bills also passed earlier this week without debate

Amidst all the chaos and protests, the Lok Sabha had passed the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021 on July 28 without a debate. The IBC amendment Bill proposed pre-packaged insolvency resolutions for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The thought behind this proposal was to ensure quicker, cost-effective and value maximising outcomes for all the stakeholders, in a manner that is least disruptive to the continuity of their businesses and that preserves jobs. As per reports, almost 60% of the active companies in the country will be eligible for the pre-pack bankruptcy resolution scheme. Earlier this week on Monday, the Lok Sabha had also passed Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020, and the National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2021 without a discussion. Both the houses - Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have witnessed adjournments since the start of the monsoon session on July 19.

(IMAGE: PTI)