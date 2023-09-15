A Passionate Teacher, Setting Up NLSUI, How Ram Jethmalani Influenced The Legal Fraternity

From being a passionate teacher to making a major contribution in setting up the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) at Bengaluru to democratising the space of legal education in India, the legal icon late Ram Jethmalani had a lasting impact on how he influenced the legal fraternity in India, said Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud at the Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture Series organised jointly by Republic TV - NewsX, in Delhi on Friday (September 15).

“Ram Jethmalani was not only a formidable advocate but also a passionate teacher. He started teaching at the Government Law College in Mumbai in 1953, an accomplishment that was no small feat for a person with no prior connections in the city. His eloquence, meticulous preparation, and deep knowledge made him one of the most sought-after teachers,” said CJI Chandrachud, he further added, “He played a pivotal role in setting up the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) at Bengaluru.

Ram Jethmalani’s contribution in setting up NLSIU

Narrating the incident of how Ram Jethmalani used his connection with the then Karnataka Chief Minister Ramkrishna Hegde in setting up the NLSIU CJI said, “Ram was beautifully networked, whom did he not know in the political or legal scene but he used his networks for social purpose. He was a great friend of Ramakrishna Hegde, the chief minister of Karnataka but he persuaded Hegde to give land to the Bar Council of India’s NLSIU. In fact, he also went on to teach a course on the law of evidence at NLSIU for a term, his contributions led to the formulation of five-year integrated law program, an independent examination for law schools, academic autonomy, and better quality education for law students with a holistic curriculum.”

CJI Chandrachud said Jethmalani wanted to be remembered as a good teacher, “Ram Jethmalani would say that he would like to be remembered as a good teacher who could make a difference to the lives of the young and the difference he made, his teachings inside and outside of classrooms both at the national law school and at the Symbiosis in Pune which he was deeply fond of continued to guide his students, juniors and even the judges like me who had the pleasure of hearing his succinct legal arguments.”

“Ram in that sense democratised access to the legal profession by setting up these law schools. Legal education opened up for people without family connections, social capital,” He said.

