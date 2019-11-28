The Debate
A Raja Reacts To Pragya Thakur Controversy

General News

DMK's A Raja has spoken about the discussion that happened on the SPG amendment bill and Pragya Thakur's 'Godse Deshbhakt' remark

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Andimuthu Raja elaborated on the discussion that happened on the SPG amendment bill in the Parliament on Wednesday and Pragya Thakur's 'Godse Deshbhakt' remark when A Raja cited Uddham Singh and Nathuram Godse to make his argument. During the discussion on the SPG bill, A Raja cited a statement of Godse on why he killed Mahatma Gandhi. To this, Thakur interrupted and said, "You cannot give an example of a Deshbhakt." The remark by Thakur has triggered a political storm with the opposition slamming BJP for her remark.

