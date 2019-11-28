A Raja Reacts To Pragya Thakur Controversy

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Andimuthu Raja elaborated on the discussion that happened on the SPG amendment bill in the Parliament on Wednesday and Pragya Thakur's 'Godse Deshbhakt' remark when A Raja cited Uddham Singh and Nathuram Godse to make his argument. During the discussion on the SPG bill, A Raja cited a statement of Godse on why he killed Mahatma Gandhi. To this, Thakur interrupted and said, "You cannot give an example of a Deshbhakt." The remark by Thakur has triggered a political storm with the opposition slamming BJP for her remark.