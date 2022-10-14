'A ₹15 Lakh Cr Industry': Nitin Gadkari Outlines Modi Govt's Huge Automobile Plans

At Republic Media Network's 'India Economic Summit', Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that in the next five years the auto industry will be worth Rs 15 lakh crore and India will become the automobile manufacturing hub of the world. He also stated that 10 lakh electric buses will ply on the road.

"The size of the automobile industry is 7.5 lakh crore and our export is more than 3 lakh crore. Our two wheelers manufacturers like Bajaj, TVS and Hero are already exporting 50 percent of their two-wheeler production in the world. As far as India is concerned, we have all reputed recognised automobile brands in the country. Now, they want to make different types of vehicles in India and want to export them. Due to the scrapping, it is easy for us to get aluminium, copper, steel, rubber and plastic at a reasonable rate," Gadkari said.

Gadkari said that within five years India will have an auto industry of Rs 15 lakh crore and be the number one automobile manufacturing hub of the world. "This is the industry which is giving the maximum GST and export. The industry has already given four crore jobs. In the next five years, I am expecting three crores more jobs."

'We will have 10 lakh electric buses in next 5 years'

The Union Minister said that for making India a $5 trillion economy the imports need to be reduced and increase export. "Presently, in fossil fuel, we have the import of 16 to 17 lakh crores. This is a problem where we are creating more pollution in the country. We are concentrating on alternative fuels, particularly electricity. Now, we will have electric buses. Presently, in the country, we have 1.50 lakh buses," he said.

"I am confident that by the next 5 years, we will have 10 lakh electric buses in the country. Our public transport capability will be increased, ticket prices will be reducted and people will get the good facility," Gadkari said.