'Runway To Billion Opportunities': How Aero India Gives A Boost To Atmanirbhar In Defence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, inaugurated the 14-edition of Aero India, Asia's largest aero show, in Bengaluru. The theme of the 5-day Aero India 2023 show is “The Runway to a Billion Opportunities”, focusing on displaying indigenous equipment and technologies and forging partnerships with foreign companies, thus taking forward the motive of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat.'

Aero India 2023 gives a big boost to Atmanirbhar in Defence

With the Aero India 2023-- "The Runway to a Billion Opportunities”, India's defence sector and defence capabilities will get a boost as companies from the US, Russia and Israel are expected to sign multiple MoUs on defence deals with India.

US aerospace major Boeing said its focus is on boosting local services, investments and partnerships in complimenting India's ambitious goal of achieving "self-reliance" whereas Russian firm Rostec will pitch its Su-57 stealth fighter jet project and convince India to join forces in its manufacturing.

Israel Aerospace Industries, which will display a number of drones, a supersonic long-range air-ground assault rocket, a mini communications satellite, and an electronic warfare system, will also sign a series of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Indian defence contractors.

Notably, on the first day of the Aero Show, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will chair the 'CEOs Round Table' meeting. The Round Table will witness participation from officials, delegates and global CEOs from 26 countries including global investors such as Boeing, Lockheed, Israel Aerospace Industries, General Atomics, Liebherr Group, Raytheon Technologies, Safran, General Authority of Military Industries (GAMI) etc. Domestic PSUs like HAL, BEL, BDL, BEML Limited and Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited will also participate.

On Feb 14, the Defence Ministers' Conclave will be held, which will bring the Defence Ministers of participating nations together. The Ministers will discuss ways to attract investment and build manufacturing capacity through research, development, and collaborations.

According to the PMO, Rajnath Singh emphasised that Aero India 2023 will provide a renewed thrust to the Government’s efforts to create a vibrant and world-class domestic defence industry in order to achieve the goal of ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in defence as well as the overall development of the nation.

In addition to this, the Indian Air Force has invited industries, and academia to collaborate and partner in its thrust for "self-reliance". "Indian Air Force has invited India's Academia, Scientific Community and Industry to Collaborate and partner in its thrust for Self Reliance. 31 invitations for Expression of Interest have been floated on the eve of Aero India 2023," PMO said in a statement. Reacting on this, PM Modi said, "A great opportunity for India’s sharpest minds and dynamic entrepreneurs to be vital partners in the mission towards self-reliance and that too in the defence sector, which has always made our nation proud."