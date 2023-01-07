A Safety-valve? Sanjeev Sanyal On How AO Hume Envisioned Cong's Role In Freedom Struggle

Noted economist and a member of Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, Sanjeev Sanyal revealed how the founder of the Indian National Congress, Allan Octavian Hume, created the party as a “safety valve” amid the Indian freedom struggle.

During his conversation with Republic's Editor-in-Chief, Arnab Goswami, the celebrated economist and historian talked about the untold story of the Indian Freedom struggle and gave a deep insight into how AO Hume envisioned Congress’ role in the struggle.

The economist is coming out with his new book titled, “Revolutionaries: The Other Story of How India Won Its Freedom" where he will highlight the different sides of India’s Freedom struggle which have remained hidden and neglected for a very long time.

During his conversation with Arnab Goswami, Sanyal gave a different outlook towards the Indian freedom struggle and touched upon the legacy of British Ornithologist, AO Hume. The economist also touched upon the moderates vs extremist debate and highlighted the flawed outlook towards the Indian revolutionaries.

Sanyal said that Congress was a “British experiment”.

He said, "There were many such experiments. AO Hume creates this as the safety valve. For example, the Ghadarites who had lots of Sikhs within them and operated to a large extent in places like Canada through Gurudwaras, they were infiltrated by British intelligence. Agent called Hopkinson infiltrated the Gurudwaras in Canada as a way of subverting nationalist ideas. It is not surprising as the Khalistan movement actually emerges from the same gurudwaras in Canada."

Elaborating his case further, he stated, “Congress was originally, which many people forget, set up by the British themselves as a safety valve."

Sanjeev Sanyal on Friction between the Nationalist vs Loyalist

Sanyal touched upon the legacy of congress leaders like Lala Lajpat Rai, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, and Bipin Chandra Pal. The Indian economist highlighted that despite the fact Britishers tried to contain the revolutionaries and used Congress as a pawn in their ploy, the Indian economist made it clear that even within the Congress “the Lal Bal Pal trio” came up and “stoke a more aggressive anti-colonial line”.

When asked why the endeavours of the revolutionary leaders are so heavily neglected in Indian history, Sanyal talked about the persistent friction between the “nationalists and loyalists” during and after the Indian freedom struggle.

Speaking on the prevalence of the collaborationist class, Sanyal asserted, “There was a large collaborationist class in India. This collaborationist class tried everything they could to undermine the revolutionary movement”. The Indian economist went on to assert how the faction “deliberately tried to suppress the narratives of the revolutionaries".

The renowned economist vehemently denied the conventional narratives about the extremists and asserted, “Nothing extreme about what they (Revolutionaires) were asking, they were asking for freedom which was a reasonable thing to ask for”.

Sanyal stated that this constant friction between the two sides is part of the reason why the tales of the nationalists faded away. His book “Revolutionaries: The Other Story of How India Won Its Freedom" which is all set to hit the shelves this January intends to unearth the glory of the unspoken heroes of the Indian freedom struggle.