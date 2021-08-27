'A Sense Of Pride': Defence Minister Heaps Praise On DRDO For Technological Advancements

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday, August 27, said that India can become a superpower with the adaptation of advanced technology. The Defence Minister is in Pune to visit some key defence establishments including the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT), the headquarters of the Southern Command of the Indian Army and the Army Sports Institute (ASI).

Speaking at DIAT, the Minister said, "It is not possible to make India a superpower without advanced or niche technology. We feel a sense of pride when we think of institutions like the DRDO".

Addressing the students of Defence Institute of Advance Technology in Pune. Watch https://t.co/U17Hq9l49k — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 27, 2021

Pune visit's schedule

At DIAT, the Defence Minister is scheduled to chair the General Body meeting of the institute. He would interact with the faculty and students, and also inaugurate a few newly constructed facilities.

According to the officials, Defence Minister will review the operational preparedness at the Headquarters of the Southern Command. Singh will be briefed by the top brass in presence of Army Chief General MM Naravane and Southern Army Commander Lieutenant General JS Nain.

He will also felicitate the Olympians from services at the Army Sports Institute in Pune, as stated by the Ministry of Defence on Sunday. Many from the Armed Forces who represented India in Tokyo Olympics will be present on the occasion. Also, gold medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will be present. Singh will also interact with the aspiring sportsmen of ASI and troops during his visit. During his visit, he is also slated to name the stadium in the campus as 'Neeraj Chopra Army Sports Institute, Pune Cantonment'.

DRDO's Chaff Technology

On August 25, the DRDO informed that its latest advanced Chaff technology provides safety to the fighter jets of the Indian Air Force. It also helps with passive jamming against infra-red and radar threats. With the help of the Pune-based facility of the DRDO, the Defence Laboratory in Jodhpur has developed advanced chaff material and chaff cartridges.

Addressing the media, the Director of Defence Lab in Jodhpur Ravindra Kumar had said, 'In today's electronic warfare, survivability of fighter aircraft is of prime concern because of advancement in modern radar threats. To ensure the survivability of aircraft, CounterMeasure Dispensing System (CMDS) is used which provides passive jamming against Infra-Red and radar threats.”

(Image credit: PTI)