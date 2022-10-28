IndiGo Issues Statement After Flight Witnesses Sparks; Passenger Narrates Ordeal

A shocking incident took place on October 28 as IndiGo flight 6E-2131 from Delhi to Bangalore was grounded at the Delhi airport after several sparks were seen emerging from the plane's starboard-side engine. The sparks were first seen when the plane was on the runway.

While the matter is being investigated, a full emergency has been declared at the Delhi airport. Priyanka, a passenger who was on the flight, spoke to Republic and narrated her ordeal with a thorough explanation of the events that transpired.

Meanwhile, IndiGo provided a statement on the incident and stated, "An aircraft operating flight 6E2131 from Delhi to Bangalore experienced an engine stall during take off roll. The take off was aborted and the aircraft safely returned to the bay. All passengers are being accommodated on an alternate aircraft. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers."

Passenger explains what happened during take off

While speaking to Republic after the IndiGo aircraft caught fire, the passenger said, "This flight was taken off the runway and into the parking lane. Over there several fire extinguishers came. This happened around 10:45 PM IST and we just got off the plane. While the sparks itself were not too scary, the fire shortly after was."

She then went on to credit the pilots and the crew for handling the situation safely by adding, "Credit must be given to the pilot for immediately stopping the plane. The situation was under control. It did not take long for the fire extinguisher to come. We are all safe. There was not much panic and the crew handled everyone extremely well. There was an engine malfunction and now we will take another flight."