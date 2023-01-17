A Soldier Is Never Off Duty: Army Man On Vacation Saves 30-year-old Woman From Drowning

In a valorous act, a soldier, who was returning from leave in Alappuzha, Kerala, jumped off a bridge that was forty feet high to save a woman who was drowning.

Pranav Krishnan was returning to Leh after spending a vacation he saw a woman drowning from his bus. The soldier, true to his profession, immediately jumped into the water and rescued the 30-year-old woman.

'A soldier is never off Duty'



Sapper Pranav Krishnan, while returning back from leave from Alapuzha #Kerala, jumped from a 40 feet bridge to rescue a 30 year old drowning woman,underlining his courage & dedication#IndianArmyPeoplesArmy#ForeverInOperationsDivision@adgpi pic.twitter.com/3mEv9vjCkd — @firefurycorps_IA (@firefurycorps) January 15, 2023

MP congratulates the brave soldier

The incident caught the eye of AM Ariff, a member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) from Kerala's Alappuzha. The MP has written a letter appreciating the soldier's act of the bravery and paying tribute to the Indian Army. "This letter is to congratulate Mr. Pranav Krishan, soldier of the Indian Army. He along with other young men escaped a lady who jumped into the river near Thottapally Spillway Alappuzha, Kerala," the MP wrote.

"Mr Pranav Krishnan was on his way to Leh to join back to duty. He was inside the bus when the incident happened. He suddenly came out of the bus and jumped into the river to escape the lady. With the help of other young men, he managed to save the life of that lady. After the incident, he continued his journey to Leh. I take this opportunity to congratulate Mr. Pranav Krishnan and Indian Army. He is an inspiration to young people. I wish him all the best," he added.