'A Statesman's Speech': Fadnavis Details PM Modi’s Message At BJP National Executive Meet

Following the conclusion of the Day 2 of the BJP’s National Executive meeting in the national capital, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his valedictory address did not talk much about the elections and focussed on the development of the country. Fadnavis further said that PM Modi’s address was not a speech of a politician but was the “speech given by a statesman”.

Addressing a press briefing following the end of the saffron party’s executive meeting, Fadnavis said, “The Prime Minister’s today's address was inspirational as well as a guide for all which showed us a new path. He said that every moment of your life should be spent in the development story of India and our country can be taken ahead only by converting this 'Amrit Kaal' into 'Kartavya Kaal'.”

“We were also advised to conduct some special programmes of Morchas, especially in border villages. So that we can connect with them more, and our developmental schemes reach these areas as well,” the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister added.

Fadnavis further said, "During BJP national executive meeting, PM Modi said that under the resolution of 'Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat', all states should cooperate with each other and be accommodative of each others' language and culture."

‘BJP is not just a political party…’

“The Prime Minister said that the BJP is not just a political party in India. Beyond politics, BJP is a social movement now. We have to work for the marginalised section of the society,” Fadnavis quoted PM Modi as saying.

Targeting the opposition parties, Fadnavis said that PM Modi during his valedictory address stated that the people under the age group 18-25 have not witnessed the political history of India. “They are not aware of the corruption and wrong-doings that took place in the previous governments. So, they need to be made aware and let them know about the good governance of BJP,” he added.

‘PM Modi appealed to run save earth campaign..’

Referring to PM Modi’s appeal to run a campaign for protecting the earth, the BJP leader said, “The Prime Minister said that the way we made the save daughter campaign successful, in the same way we will have to run the save earth campaign. There is a need to reduce climate change and the consequences on Mother Earth due to excessive use of fertilizers.”