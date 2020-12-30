2020 - A Successful Year For Anti-terrorism Forces: IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar

The year 2020, has been the most challenging for the security forces in Kashmir valley. On one hand, it was the surge in COVID-19 cases and on the other hand, they remained busy in anti-terror operations. Kashmir valley witnessed widespread anti-terror operations during the year that resulted in the killing of the highest number of terrorists compared to earlier years. The terrorists included both foreigners as well as locals belonging to diverse terror outfits operating in Kashmir.

According to official data, this year, terror outfits have suffered significant losses as 209 terrorists including top commanders of Hizbul Mujahideen, Jaish-e-Muhammad, the Al Qaeda-affiliated Ansar Ghazwat-Ul-Hind and Lashkar-e-Taiba outfits have been killed in various gun battles across the Kashmir Valley.

The top terrorist leaders who were killed include Dr Saifullah, Chief of Hizb, Reyaz Naikoo, the chief operational commander of the Hizb, Naikoo’s close aide Junaid Sehrai, Burhan Koka of Ansar Ghazwat-Ul-Hind and Bashir Koka of Lashkar, Jaish IED expert Abdur Rehman alias ‘Fouji Bhai’ of Pakistan, Sajjad Nawab Dar (JeM) along with Muzzafar Ahmed Bhat (LeT).

In 2020, 87 anti-terror operations were carried by the security forces in which 209 terrorists were killed besides 02 civilians (collateral damage). 31 civilians and 112 JKP personnel besides 03 SFS (army/CRPF) sustained injuries while handling law and order situation in the valley.

The year remained peaceful compared to previous ones as not many protests were reported against security forces near encounter sites.

As per the data, the number of cases of law and order were only 142 when earlier it was 8 times higher.

Inspector-General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that terrorism almost stands wiped out from south Kashmir and the police now is focusing more on North and central Kashmir, particularly, Srinagar, the summer capital of J&K, that saw the killing of 23 terrorists in 10 encounters this year.

Kumar right from the day he joined as IGP, Kashmir, has been signalling the active presence of Pakistani terrorists who had tried to launch attacks on security forces in Kupwara, Sopore, Anantnag and in the outskirts of Srinagar.

“In 2020, terrorists have changed their modus operandi and adopted Guerrilla warfare, which is hit-and-run tactics as was seen in many terror attacks carried by terrorists against forces in the Valley. Terrorists targeted jawans deployed for Naka checkpoints and road opening parties,” Kumar said.

As per the official data, 14 policemen, 22 CAPFs personnel and 21 Army personnel got martyred too in terror incidents.

“One of the reasons for the causality on the side of the forces is that to avoid collateral damage, topography of areas, and of course training of foreign terrorists, who, of late, follow the strategy of changing locations and using sophisticated weapons to target forces during gunfights,” said IGP Kumar.

As far as terror attacks carried by terrorists in Valley is concerned, there have been many and, in these attacks, 35 civilians got killed in 2020.

The newly formed ‘Terrorist Resistance Front’ also came in limelight through their audio messages circulated through social media. TRF had owned most of the attacks carried against the security forces in the Valley.

While speaking to Republic Media Network, IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said, “TRF” is a Pakistan-backed outfit and terrorists from Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen have jointly formed it in March current year.

“TRF was formed with the intention to mislead the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a global watchdog for terror-funding, which has threatened to blacklist Pakistan for supporting terrorism,” he said.

In 2020, JKP along with other forces launched war against Over Ground Workers (OGWs) by targeting them. “This year alone, 625 OGWs were arrested as they are the ones who are responsible for keeping a watch on the movement of security forces, arranging hideouts for terrorists and also providing logistics support to the terror outfits. Arresting them has helped in successful crackdown on terrorism,” said Kumar while adding “57 terrorists were also arrested during 2020.”

