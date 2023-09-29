A Swachh Bharat Is A Shared Responsibility: PM Narendra Modi

Quick links:
PM Modi. (Image: PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called upon people to join a nationwide cleanliness drive at 10 am on October 1, saying a clean India is a shared responsibility.
In a post on X, he said, "October 1 at 10 am, we come together for a pivotal cleanliness initiative. A Swachh Bharat is a shared responsibility, and every effort counts. Join this noble endeavour to usher in a cleaner future."
1st October at 10 AM, we come together for a pivotal cleanliness initiative.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 29, 2023
The drive will be launched on the eve of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary. The Father of the Nation put an immense emphasis on sanitation throughout his life.
(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)