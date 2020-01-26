A WW2 Bomber, A Friend's Martyrdom, And Netaji: Hear INA Veteran Lt Asha Sahai's Story

Former Lieutenant of the Rani of Jhansi regiment of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose’s Azad Hind Fauj, 91-year-old Lt Asha Sahai joined Arnab on 'Proud to be Indian' on Republic Day 2020, and spoke about her experiences in the regiment. Lt Asha Sahai was born to Indian revolutionaries in Kobe, Japan, Anand Mohan and Sati Sen, and she enlisted in the Rani of Jhansi regiment when she was just 17 years old. She continued to fight for a better India even after the country attained Independence, fighting against illiteracy and mentoring school children in rural Bihar.

First meeting with Netaji

Lt Asha Sahai first met Netaji when she was just sixteen years old, at the Imperial Hotel in Tokyo. She was worried about how they would approach someone who they perceived as a ‘dynamic personality’. “However his smile was so childlike,” said Lt Asha Sahai as she spoke about how Netaji was a simple and impartial man. She further added how Netaji made himself easily approachable and one could talk to him about anything.

She also spoke about how when her family touched Netaji's feet out of respect, he immediately chided them, telling them to get up and greet him with a ‘Jai Hind’ itself.

Lt Sahai expressed her desire to be a part of the Indian Independence movement and go with him to Singapore to join the Rani of Jhansi regiment. However, Netaji asked her to wait for a year as she was too young. She immediately joined the regiment a year later the moment she turned 17.

Flew in a WW2 bomber just to enlist

Lt Asha Sahai spoke about the difficulty she and her father faced in travelling to Bangkok to meet up with Netaji and enlist for the Rani of Jhansi regiment. She couldn’t find seats on any plane. So, they managed to secure seats on a World War 2 Bomber just to get to Bangkok. They met up with Netaji who had just returned from Burma.

‘I chose to fight’

After enlisting, Lt Asha Sahai’s training began in earnest. As the Rani of Jhansi regiment were already active in missions and were to deploy to Burma, her training was an Emergency crash course over 6 months.

The regiment had two squads: paramedics and nurses, and infantry. Lt. Asha Sahai said she chose to be in the infantry. Over the course of her training, she told Republic how she learned to ride cycles, drive trucks, jeeps, and how to use rifles, pistols, bayonets, and anti-aircraft guns.

While highlighting a specific part of her weapons training, Lt Asha Sahai also spoke about how they learned to parry with Bayonets. She recalled how the regiment drew up effigies of Winston Churchill and Theodore Roosevelt as practice dummies for the trainees.

The first teammate she lost

Recalling their missions, Lt Asha Sahai spoke about the first friend she lost on the field. She said that they were working their way through a jungle and had stopped to rest in a clearing when enemy planes flew by and shot at them.

She and the rest of her squad immediately ducked under their ration’s trucks for cover. However, one of her teammates Lt Anjali Bhomek was unfortunately struck by splinters or shrapnel from the enemy fire. Lt Asha Sahai and her teammates managed to get the injured Lt Bhomek under the truck.

Once fire abated and the enemy planes flew away, Lt Sahai spoke about how their then Captain Janki Bai tried to assess the extent of damage done to the troops and their losses. Lt Sahai said that Lt Anjuli Bhomek managed to stand up and answer to the roll call before succumbing to her injuries. Her last words were ‘Jai Hind’.

“We weren’t even sad, because she died for our country,” Lt Asha Sahay said.

Lt Sahai recalls how they carried her fallen friend’s body out through the jungle because sending her body to her family in Burma.

She also recalled another incident when they were flying in and their plane was spotted by an enemy plane who tried to take them out. Their pilot acted speedily and took their plane into the nosedive before pulling up when they were close to sea level, and then cruised just above the water level.

‘That is that’

Recalling how Netaji treated the soldiers of the regiment, Lt Asha Sahai said that Netaji always called them Rani. He insisted that he wanted them to be as strong as Rani Laxmibai, and it was why he named the regiment after her, and insisted on calling them all the soldiers of the regiment ‘Ranis’.

She further added that when they’d failed to breach Imphal, Netaji was a little saddened but not disheartened. He told the soldiers in Bangkok that they would once again march successfully toward Imphal. She also spoke about how Netaji had a similar reaction to the news about the USA dropping the atom bomb on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Netaji wasn’t discouraged by the news, but resolved to continue forward.

Lt Asha Sahai said that Netaji would always deal with any stumbles in their mission with the mantra of ‘That is that.’

